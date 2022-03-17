Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Gold Fields by 59.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.