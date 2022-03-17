Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.73

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $16.15. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 428,210 shares traded.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 239,676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 74.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,226,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 523,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

