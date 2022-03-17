GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.25. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s current price.

GLDG opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.56.

Get GoldMining alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 37.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 85.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.