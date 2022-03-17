Golos Blockchain Market Cap Tops $720,822.86 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $720,822.86 and approximately $2,671.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golos Blockchain Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

