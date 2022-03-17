Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 4,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,710. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter.

GTIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

