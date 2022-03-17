Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,910 shares of company stock worth $139,913. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Green Dot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Green Dot by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

