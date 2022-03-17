Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $11.73

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.73, but opened at $11.38. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 24,707 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

The firm has a market cap of $800.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $4,170,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

