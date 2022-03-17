Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,437 shares of company stock worth $603,465,070. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $840.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $911.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $933.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $843.81 billion, a PE ratio of 171.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

