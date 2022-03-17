Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) PT Raised to 29.00 at HC Wainwright

Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from 25.00 to 29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HFIAF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Hafnia has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Get Hafnia alerts:

About Hafnia (Get Rating)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports oil and oil products to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.