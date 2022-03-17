Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) PT Raised to 29.00 at HC Wainwright

Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from 25.00 to 29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HFIAF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Hafnia has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.
About Hafnia (Get Rating)
