Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,002. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

