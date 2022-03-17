Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hannover Rück from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €196.00 ($215.38) to €198.00 ($217.58) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTC:HVRRF opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $203.15.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

