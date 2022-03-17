Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $141.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $183.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.65. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $183.75.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

