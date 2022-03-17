Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 22,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,110,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -107.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

