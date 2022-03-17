HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $40.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.80 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $39.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $165.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $168.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $175.38 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $178.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 110,875 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HBT Financial by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $19.26 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $559.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

