HC Wainwright Raises Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $8.50

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,211,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
