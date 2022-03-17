HC Wainwright Raises Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $8.50

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,211,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

