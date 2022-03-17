HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.64. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.