HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 231.21% from the stock’s current price.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of VOR opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

