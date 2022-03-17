Head-To-Head Analysis: Aeva Technologies (AEVA) & The Competition

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aeva Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -8.16 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $130.38 million 22.85

Aeva Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 664 2533 2973 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 216.51%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -124.94% 2.02% -1.43%

Summary

Aeva Technologies peers beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

