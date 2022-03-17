Head-To-Head Analysis: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Phreesia has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Phreesia and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 8.80 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -15.86 Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 2.60 $22.98 billion $3.73 28.14

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phreesia and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75 Alibaba Group 3 3 22 0 2.68

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 145.79%. Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $196.05, suggesting a potential upside of 86.75%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22% Alibaba Group 7.86% 10.84% 6.91%

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Phreesia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

