Head-To-Head Comparison: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) vs. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Exact Sciences
|0
|2
|10
|0
|2.83
|Castle Biosciences
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Exact Sciences and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Exact Sciences
|$1.77 billion
|6.05
|-$595.63 million
|($3.46)
|-17.75
|Castle Biosciences
|$94.08 million
|11.18
|-$31.29 million
|($1.24)
|-33.38
Castle Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exact Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Exact Sciences and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Exact Sciences
|-33.71%
|-16.95%
|-8.89%
|Castle Biosciences
|-33.26%
|-7.49%
|-7.02%
Summary
Castle Biosciences beats Exact Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, Decision Dx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisonDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecsionDx-UMSeq, and DecisonDX-PRAME. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.