Head to Head Contrast: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WNS and Liquidity Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.66 $102.62 million $2.37 36.77 Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.47 $50.95 million $1.42 12.60

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WNS and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 0 6 0 3.00 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

WNS presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.08%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than WNS.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.44% 19.13% 12.01% Liquidity Services 18.64% 25.31% 12.56%

Summary

WNS beats Liquidity Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

