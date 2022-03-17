Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.
