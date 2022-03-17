Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after buying an additional 218,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $9,748,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.