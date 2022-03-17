Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) EVP Daniel B. Steadman Sells 15,010 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $147,548.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HNNA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 15.87. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $11.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
