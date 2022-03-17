Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) EVP Daniel B. Steadman Sells 15,010 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $147,548.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HNNA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 15.87. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors (Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.