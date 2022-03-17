Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.93.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

