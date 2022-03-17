HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Director Sells $181,280.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HPK opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,443,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

