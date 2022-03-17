Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.