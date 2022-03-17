HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 7,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HireQuest by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HireQuest by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

HQI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

