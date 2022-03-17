Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by TheStreet

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of HEP opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 380,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

