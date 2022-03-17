Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ HPLT remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Thursday. Home Plate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $13,941,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,573,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.
