Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ HPLT remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Thursday. Home Plate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Get Home Plate Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $13,941,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,573,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.