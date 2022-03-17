Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

HON stock opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

