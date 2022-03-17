Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.13. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

