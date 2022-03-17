Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.03

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
