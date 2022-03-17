HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

HPQ stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,783,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in HP by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in HP by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

