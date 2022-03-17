Hugh M. Queener Sells 8,064 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PNFP stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

