Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Purchases $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Dale Chappell bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.