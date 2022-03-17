Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HUN opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $2,600,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.