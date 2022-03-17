Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
HUN opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $2,600,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
