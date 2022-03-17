HYCON Price Up 18.1% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, HYCON has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $514,111.31 and $39,930.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

