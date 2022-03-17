Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $9.23

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $9.23 or 0.00022568 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $79.47 million and approximately $620,967.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,982,637 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

