Hyperion Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $64.15 million and $8.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00035245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00105239 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

