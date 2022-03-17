Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hypoport alerts:

HYQ stock opened at €350.20 ($384.84) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a twelve month high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €394.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €486.48.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.