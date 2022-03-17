Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday.
HYQ stock opened at €350.20 ($384.84) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a twelve month high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €394.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €486.48.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
