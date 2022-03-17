IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 7,218,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,851,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

