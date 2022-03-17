IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.51. 8,261,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,487,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

