IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,048 shares of company stock worth $40,109,757 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.57. 6,043,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

