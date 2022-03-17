IBM Retirement Fund Has $672,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $8.55 on Thursday, hitting $198.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.93.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

