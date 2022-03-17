IBM Retirement Fund Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 921,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,656,990. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

