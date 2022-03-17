IBM Retirement Fund Has $778,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

