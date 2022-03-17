IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.46. The company had a trading volume of 400,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.55 and its 200-day moving average is $464.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.79 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

