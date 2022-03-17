IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.45. 11,727,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,353,106. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

