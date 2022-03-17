IBM Retirement Fund Sells 6,941 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 198,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

